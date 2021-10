Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “We’ve been right there in every game. We had never played to our full potential and had let outside noises get to us. They finally said, ‘You know what? We’re going to play our football game. Screw it. We’re going to do it.’ This is what happens when we can play as well as we do. I’ve never cried after a game. I told my seniors to not cry after the game because it was senior night, but then I freaking do it.” - Eudora coach Sean Hayden after his team’s 33-7 win over previously unbeaten Spring Hill.

