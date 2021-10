I was recently asked to coach my daughter’s soccer team, and since she’s 11 now, which equals more eye-rolling and less talking to me, and I love soccer, I said yes. Three weeks ago, we all arrived at the first practice, and everyone was so excited because this was the first time they had been able to play since the pandemic started so long ago. The girls were all chatting, and I kept trying to get them to take a lap to warm up but nobody was listening to me. Like, none of them. Another mom offered to help coach since she had coached before, and we got started.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO