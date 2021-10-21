CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%

By Sethuraman N R
Reuters
 5 days ago
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Thursday for a third straight session as losses in technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, while Asian Paints fell over 5% after higher raw materials costs dented profit, highlighting inflation concerns.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.5% to 18,178.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) dropped 0.6% to 60,923.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) was the top drag among the sectoral indexes, falling 2.5%.

Positive global cues are likely to be overwhelmed by domestic concerns like high valuations that have become unsustainable and rising commodity inflation, which will impact the margins of firms, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of Asian Paints (ASPN.NS) fell 5.3% after the company's profit was hurt by a near 50% jump in total expenses, including a 72.7% rise in cost of materials consumed.

Analysts said the Indian market was seeing consistent selling from institutional investors, concerned over higher valuations.

Domestic institutional investors sold $1.03 billion worth of securities in Indian capital markets in the past one week, Refinitiv data showed.

Nifty trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8 times forward earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, indicating a stretched valuation.

The Nifty bank index (.NSEBANK) rose 1.3%, while the public sector bank index (.NIFTYPSU) gained 2.7% on expectations of strong results during the quarter for lenders.

Bank of Maharashtra (BMBK.NS) rose as much as 9% after its quarterly profit doubled and asset quality improved.

Future Retail (FRTL.NS) fell 4% after a Singapore panel ruled that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Department store chain Shoppers Stop (SHOP.NS) rose as much as 20% on a smaller loss in the September quarter.

