Retired three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is a wine enthusiast who has been sharing his appreciation for the grape and rating spirits on his Instagram account for a while now. Wade is co-founder of Wade Cellars in Napa Valley where he also honed his sommelier talents. The Department of Viticulture and Enology at the University of California has taken note of his skills and has announced that he is one of the newest members of its Executive Leadership Board. Wade hopes his involvement will increase minority enrollment and opportunities in programs in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO