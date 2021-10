Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz officially announced his bid for a second term on Tuesday.Driving the news: An announcement video seeks to make the case that the Minnesota Democrat's record of "making the tough calls and always trying to do what’s right" throughout the pandemic deserves another term. "The fight’s not over but we’ve got the ball back — we’re on offense and we’re making progress, " Walz says in the two-minute digital ad.State of play: Walz has attracted a number of GOP challengers, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a physician and former...

