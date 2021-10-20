CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does military vaccine mandate affect military readiness? Republican lawmaker has 'grave concerns'

WMAZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Nearly 97% of the U.S. military's active-duty force has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination. But vaccine hesitancy remains an issue for thousands of troops who do not qualify for religious or medical exemptions. Those who continue to refuse have found an ally in Sen. Jim Inhofe...

Fox News

Blackburn bill would exempt essential workers from firing for defying COVID vaccine mandates

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn rolled out a measure Tuesday that would protect essential workers from being fired due to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, making them exempt from President Biden's executive order, amid layoffs and resignations from workers across different industries due to their unwillingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Military members, federal workers challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate

Members of the military, federal workers and government contractors have filed a class action against President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing they have not been afforded religious exemptions — or had those honored — for the shots. The group includes Navy SEALs and Marines, among others, who charge the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Bigger military pay raise on lawmakers’ agenda for 2022

House lawmakers will look at boosting service members’ pay “significantly” in coming years as part of their annual defense budget discussions in 2022, according to the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala. and ranking member of the panel, said during a Heritage Foundation event...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Lawyer for Navy SEALs: 'Insane' for military not to approve religious exemptions to vaccine mandate

First Liberty Institute general counsel Mike Berry said unvaccinated Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate are unlikely to have their requests honored. Berry joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday, explaining how those seeking exemptions have reportedly been harassed and intimidated while waiting for a response. Berry, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, represents approximately 34 active-duty SEALs and two reservists.
MILITARY
NBC Connecticut

Lawmakers Are Exempt From Vaccine Mandate, But Their Employees Are Not

The clock is ticking for 400 legislative branch employees to get vaccinated. “We’re following the rules of the executive branch where people either would submit their vaccination information or would have weekly testing if they are unvaccinated,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said. Candelora said the same rules will now...
LAW
The Week

2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

Two people who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol insurgency have begun sharing their knowledge with the House Jan. 6 committee, and they have "explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both [former President Donald] Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent," Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Amarillo Globe-Times

Jackson: Fighting back against federal government illegal vaccine mandate

Last month, Joe Biden announced his most brazen attempt yet to shred our freedoms with his authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Under his proposal, federal employees and individuals who work at a business with more than 100 employees must get vaccinated or they will be fired from their job. This would apply to over two-thirds of the American workforce. Obviously, I am vehemently opposed to this unconstitutional overreach. The bottom line is this: your health decisions are between you and your doctor, not between you and Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Dems demand DeSantis pull surgeon general nominee over refusal to wear mask

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrats clamored on Monday for Gov. Ron DeSantis to withdraw his nomination of Joseph Ladapo as Florida’s top public health official in light of his refusal to don a face mask while meeting with a state senator whose immune system may have been compromised by cancer treatments. The governor’s office wasn’t saying much about the […] The post Dems demand DeSantis pull surgeon general nominee over refusal to wear mask appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Sen. Angus King joins Democratic opponents to ending Senate filibuster rule

WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he won’t support ending the Senate filibuster that has enabled the Republican minority to block key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda, further complicating Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s drive to pass voting rights and other measures. “I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS

