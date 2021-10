Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, has apologised after filming a TikTok in which he danced on the memorial to Sean Taylor, a former Washington, DC football player who was murdered during a burglary in his home in November 2007. The jersey of Mr Taylor, who was killed 14 years ago, was retired on Sunday and his number, 21, had been painted on the visitor’s side of the field at FedEx Field in Maryland. The Washington Football Team honoured Mr Taylor in a ceremony ahead of the team’s game against...

