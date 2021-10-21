CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor Will Soon Lose Fans, Michael Bisping Says

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that Conor McGregor will soon face the repercussions of his actions outside the octagon. Following McGregor being accused of breaking Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti’s nose and neck vertebrae, the fighter hasn’t received good remarks from his peers either. Bisping particularly expressed his...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 1

Related
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Boasts About Being Richer Than Entire UFC Roster

Conor McGregor is back to his old self of flaunting his wealth. McGregor is certainly the richest of MMA fighters, but he is now claiming to have more money than the rest of the UFC roster combined. The Irish fighter who has found himself on the top of the Forbes highest-paid athletes list has decided to boast a bit about his money and took to Instagram to do it.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Facchinetti
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Michael Bisping
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
The Independent

Michael Bisping tells Conor McGregor to ‘pick on someone who can fight’ after Italian DJ’s punch accusation

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has told Conor McGregor to “pick on someone who can fight” after the Irishman was accused of punching an Italian DJ in Rome.McGregor was caught on camera allegedly punching a man at a bar in Ireland in 2019 and appeared to get in an altercation with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at last month’s MTV Video Music Awards. The 33-year-old has now been accused by DJ Francesco Facchinetti of breaking his nose at a party in the Italian capital on Saturday night.Facchinetti claims that the incident was unprovoked and unexpected after he and...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti claims Conor McGregor attacked him in Rome

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti is claiming that UFC superstar Conor McGregor attacked him and broke his nose in a nightclub in Rome. Facchinetti took to his social media to share a video of him showing off his wounds in an Instagram story, which he says is a result of McGregor attacking him at a nightclub in Rome. According to the DJ, he and McGregor were having a good time at a party when the UFC superstar attacked him out of nowhere. The DJ then shared a video of him showing his wounds and saying he plans on suing McGregor for attacking him and causing damage.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Italian#Irishman
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor allegedly punched Italian DJ, broke his nose

Conor McGregor has not said exactly when he will return from his leg injury to fight in the UFC again, but the former champion has once again allegedly gotten into an altercation outside the Octagon. Francesco Facchinetti, an Italian DJ and TV personality, said in an Instagram video that he...
UFC
411mania.com

Conor McGregor Accused of Assaulting DJ in Italy

Conor McGregor has a new allegation of assault made against him, this time by an Italian DJ who says the UFC star broke his nose. TMZ reports that Francesco Facchinetti has accused Mcgregor of punching him unprovoked at 2:30 AM on Sunday in front of multiple witnesses. Facchinetti alleges that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Mocks Dagestan Culture, Quarrels With Khabib’s Manager

Conor McGregor is back on the offensive on Twitterland, taking aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dagestani culture. Since 2016, there has been no love lost between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. At one time, the tension between the two was mostly competitive in nature, but that would all change ahead of their UFC 229 bout two years later.
UFC
mmanews.com

Bisping: Fans & Fighters Aren’t Giving Rockhold The Respect He Deserves

In 2016, the idea of Luke Rockhold getting respect would have been laughable for Michael Bisping. Fast forward five years and “The Count” is now calling for his former arch-rival to get more of it from fans and fighters. Rockhold hasn’t entered the Octagon since 2019. Following a knockout defeat...
UFC
The Independent

Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of 'violent and dangerous' attack

Conor McGregor has been accused of breaking the nose of an Italian DJ in Rome with a punch. The Irish UFC star had his son baptised in the Vatican on Saturday before the alleged assault on Francesco Facchinetti took place at a party later that night. Facchinetti claims that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bleacher Report

Conor McGregor Under Police Investigation over Alleged Francesco Facchinetti Assault

Italian DJ and musician Francesco Facchinetti has formally accused UFC star Conor McGregor of assault following an alleged altercation Saturday in Rome. According to CNN's Jack Guy and Nicola Ruotolo, Facchinetti said he was part of a group invited by McGregor to a party at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome, however, when the group tried to leave, McGregor allegedly struck Facchinetti in the nose and mouth, giving him a concussion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier snubs Conor McGregor in his MMA Mount Rushmore

Top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is not convinced his ultimate nemesis Conor McGregor is one of the greatest fighters of all time. After more than a decade of being a professional MMA fighter, UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier is certain about who the greatest fighters in the sport are in his eyes.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Conor McGregor allegedly attacks well-known DJ in Rome, Italy

Francesco Facchinetti, a well-known DJ from Italy, says he and his wife were hanging out with former UFC champion Conor McGregor and his Fiancée in Rome, Italy, when around 2:30 AM Sunday, McGregor allegedly threw a punch landing on his face. Facchinetti says the attack was unprovoked and resulted in a broken nose.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy