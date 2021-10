Austin FC defeated its fellow Texas MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, marking the club's eighth win of its inaugural season.It was an unusual match from a scoring perspective, more own goals—when the opposing team inadvertently scores on their own net—were scored than honest ones. The Verde and Black came out of the gates strong in the first half, dictating the possession and pace from the outset. Austin FC drew two fouls, was awarded two corner kicks and got off three shots all in the first five minutes of action. Austin was rewarded for...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO