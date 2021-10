The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is honored to welcome Steve Lampar as the newest member of our family. Steve shared that ever since he was a kid, he has wanted to help people. Steve moved to Florida two years ago and his goals have expanded to wanting to "change the world, one person at a time." His professional background includes sales and coaching and his volunteer work was with Make-A-Wish Foundation. He is a participant in this year's Leadership Marco to fast-track learning everything about Marco Island to prepare for leadership positions in the community. Steve is currently the Development Director for the YMCA of South Collier and Greater Naples YMCA. Steve dove into Rotary even before officially becoming a member, serving on the District Rotary Literacy Committee and the Flags for Heroes Team for our February 2022 event.

