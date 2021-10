Hello Newman takes the stage Friday, Oct. 15, Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Back in 2009, Hello Newman founding member Derek Johnson had a vision to create a band that played the music he grew up listening to on WCYY and MTV. Hello Newman’s approach to music has always been to emulate the original recording as accurately as possible. This conscientious approach and attention to detail has won them a multitude of fans over the years. The set list has been honed to include all the songs you didn’t realize you needed in your life. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Broken Theory will play a night of classic rock. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

SABATTUS, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO