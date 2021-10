The mother of Joe E. Mann cut the ribbon on a new Army Reserve Center in Hillyard in June of 1958. Mann, a Medal of Honor recipient, died in Holland in World War II. At the dedication, Col. William N. Taylor said he felt many citizens of the U.S. did not appreciate the importance of the military’s reserve program during the Cold War. He added, “In order to continue to exist under the conditions of modern warfare, it is essential that we have a reserve which is largely ready at the time war starts, not a year or so afterward.”

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO