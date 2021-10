Heathrow airport says its traffic is not expected to fully recover until at least 2026. The airport revealed the news in its results for the nine months to September 30. Nonetheless, the airport did experience its first full quarter of passenger growth since 2019, owing to the easing of travel restrictions and simplified testing requirements. Passenger numbers in the third quarter of the year recovered to 28 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 HOURS AGO