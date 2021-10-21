Boo-Nanza returns Saturday

Youngsters can get a head start on trick or treating, plus try for prizes when Boo-Nanza returns to downtown Muskogee this Saturday.

Festivities run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Depot Green and along South Main Street. The event is sponsored by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and Main Street Muskogee.

NBN Development Director Julie Ledbetter said it feels great to bring Boo-Nanza back after concern for COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020.

"People were disappointed last year when we weren't able to have the event and successfully host it because of the community restrictions at the time," Ledbetter said.

She said the 2019 Boo-Nanza drew several thousand people to downtown.

"It will be interesting to see how many people come this year, but I think we'll have a really big turnout because people want things to do with their kids," she said. "The most exciting part about Boo-Nanza is that it's free to the public for all ages."

Businesses and food trucks will be set up along Main Street.

"Then you'll turn the corner of Elgin off Main Street and that's where all our emergency vehicles, our nonprofit organizations and churches will have the carnival set up," she said. "In addition to candy and information, they'll actually have games for the kids."

She said 45 churches, nonprofit groups and other agencies are involved with the carnival.

"We've got EMS, we've got police, the sheriff's department," she said. "All of them are involved, as well as nonprofits, churches, civic organizations. To have that many be included is pretty exciting."

Boo-Nanza also will have special activities.

Zumba Zombies will perform a street dance at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Second and Elgin streets.

"Zumba Zombies are a really fun, unique group that are through Strictly Fitness," Ledbetter said. "One of the personal trainers and fitness coordinators has a Zumba class each week. They will perform at Boo-Nanza."

Main Street Muskogee will host a costume contest at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Depot Green gazebo. Categories include: Ages 0 to 8, ages 9 to 15, ages 16 and older and groups. Each category will have a first, second and third place winner with the first place winner advancing to the Best Overall competition.

Costumed critters can get involved as well, said Muskogee Main Street President Dylan Lucht.

"We'll have dog treats for all different participants," Lucht said. "We'll have three levels of awards for the dogs."

He said people in the group category can dress alike as a theme, "like characters from a movie."

A car show is scheduled at the corner of Broadway and Main Street by Max's Garage.

Main Street from Broadway to Elgin Street will be closed off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you go

WHAT: Boo-Nanza.

WHEN: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Depot Green Space and along Main Street from Broadway to Elgin Street.