Colin Powell will be remembered in such warm light by history, imperfect as we all are, but as one of the great Americans of his time We lost a true American hero on Oct. 18, a hero of military, government, political and cultural impact. In the late 1980s, Colin Powell became a superstar figure in the Republican stratosphere, during the Reagan-Bush era of the Republican party, an era that saw the GOP hold the White House for all but eight of 28 years, from 1980 through 2008. In 1996, Colin Powell could have quite conceivably become the first Black...

MILITARY ・ 3 HOURS AGO