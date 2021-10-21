CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Mountain, MS

Prep Notebook: Lady Cougars young but promising

By DILLON BARNES, BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNI46_0cXrw61E00
Alex Sanford Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Regina Chills has a quiet confidence in her team. And for good reason.

Her Blue Mountain girls basketball squad is returning all but one player from last year’s group, which went 12-9 and made it to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

It’s still a young group, though, made up of mostly sophomores on a roster of 10 girls.

“They’ve got that one year under their belt, so they’re ready to roll,” Chills said.

They will lean on the leadership of lone senior Teauna Foote, who returns as the team’s leading scorer.

Teauna has plenty of help in the backcourt with point guard, and cousin, sophomore Arare Foote. Saniyah Cook is a 6-foot freshman who has been contributing to the Lady Cougars since the end of her seventh grade season.

Chills realizes her team is not the only one to bring a lot back from last year, like 1A frontrunners Ingomar and Biggersville. So, the third-year head coach made sure to challenge her team with a tough slate with games against New Site, Belmont and Pontotoc throughout the regular season.

“Once we see how we match up with them, how we play against them, then that’ll show us a whole lot,” Chills said.

Blue Mountain will compete in a jamboree at Mantachie on Saturday before starting the season at home against Jumpertown on Oct. 28.

Sanford back to linebacker

Oxford’s Alex Sanford has moved back to his original position of middle linebacker.

The junior was moved to defensive end prior to this season, but coach Chris Cutcliffe returned him to linebacker following a 34-23 loss to Lafayette on Sept. 17.

“He’s a very multiple guy and plays in different places, but we just thought it would be the best thing for our defense,” Cutcliffe said.

Sanford is now part of a four-man rotation at inside linebacker in Oxford’s 3-3 stack, along with senior Ben Goubeaux. Sanford and Goubeaux are two of the Chargers’ top tacklers, with 50 and 63, respectively.

Oxford (5-3, 3-1) had won three in a row after the change until a 23-6 setback at Clinton last week. Up next is a visit to Division 2-6A foe Starkville (8-0, 4-0) on Friday.

“It’s part of the nature of being in this region. You’ve got to bounce back,” Cutcliffe said. “Every week is a really big game against a really good football team.”

Running into postseason

The cross country postseason cranks up this weekend.

Division meets are scheduled for this weekend and the next, including the 1-1A and 1-5A meets at Tupelo Christian on Saturday. Once the division meets are done, the state championships will be held at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.

Classes 2A, 4A and 6A will run their title races on Nov. 6, while 1A, 3A and 5A are set for Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Protesters burn tires, block roads in Sudan a day after coup

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Billionaire tax gains momentum

Democrats are facing hurdles to making a new annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains a reality. The proposal, championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), is seen as a way to help pay for the party’s social spending package while accommodating Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) opposition to raising tax rates.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Starkville, MS
City
Blue Mountain, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Cougars#Chills#Oxford
Fox News

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting could have been avoided if ‘if they had done a proper safety check’: prop master

The shocking death of Halyna Hutchins has left the film industry stunned. The cinematographer died Thursday after Alec Baldwin fired a loaded weapon that was handed to him by an assistant director who mistakenly believed it was safe to use on the New Mexico set of "Rust." She was 42. Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
362
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy