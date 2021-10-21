Prep Notebook: Lady Cougars young but promising

Alex Sanford Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Regina Chills has a quiet confidence in her team. And for good reason.

Her Blue Mountain girls basketball squad is returning all but one player from last year’s group, which went 12-9 and made it to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

It’s still a young group, though, made up of mostly sophomores on a roster of 10 girls.

“They’ve got that one year under their belt, so they’re ready to roll,” Chills said.

They will lean on the leadership of lone senior Teauna Foote, who returns as the team’s leading scorer.

Teauna has plenty of help in the backcourt with point guard, and cousin, sophomore Arare Foote. Saniyah Cook is a 6-foot freshman who has been contributing to the Lady Cougars since the end of her seventh grade season.

Chills realizes her team is not the only one to bring a lot back from last year, like 1A frontrunners Ingomar and Biggersville. So, the third-year head coach made sure to challenge her team with a tough slate with games against New Site, Belmont and Pontotoc throughout the regular season.

“Once we see how we match up with them, how we play against them, then that’ll show us a whole lot,” Chills said.

Blue Mountain will compete in a jamboree at Mantachie on Saturday before starting the season at home against Jumpertown on Oct. 28.

Sanford back to linebacker

Oxford’s Alex Sanford has moved back to his original position of middle linebacker.

The junior was moved to defensive end prior to this season, but coach Chris Cutcliffe returned him to linebacker following a 34-23 loss to Lafayette on Sept. 17.

“He’s a very multiple guy and plays in different places, but we just thought it would be the best thing for our defense,” Cutcliffe said.

Sanford is now part of a four-man rotation at inside linebacker in Oxford’s 3-3 stack, along with senior Ben Goubeaux. Sanford and Goubeaux are two of the Chargers’ top tacklers, with 50 and 63, respectively.

Oxford (5-3, 3-1) had won three in a row after the change until a 23-6 setback at Clinton last week. Up next is a visit to Division 2-6A foe Starkville (8-0, 4-0) on Friday.

“It’s part of the nature of being in this region. You’ve got to bounce back,” Cutcliffe said. “Every week is a really big game against a really good football team.”

Running into postseason

The cross country postseason cranks up this weekend.

Division meets are scheduled for this weekend and the next, including the 1-1A and 1-5A meets at Tupelo Christian on Saturday. Once the division meets are done, the state championships will be held at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.

Classes 2A, 4A and 6A will run their title races on Nov. 6, while 1A, 3A and 5A are set for Nov. 8.