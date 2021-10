Over the last five years, considerable discussions have been held regarding development of an assisted living facility (ALF) on Marco Island. The ALF project is slowly, but surely, edging towards becoming reality. The next step in the process will come during the Marco Island Planning Board Meeting on November 5, when petitioners and staff present an initial site development plan along with the official request for a subdivision of the property to accommodate the construction. The property subdivision would allow for a portion of the property owned by NCH to be dedicated for the new ALF, along with the creation of a passive community park.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO