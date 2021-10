MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority Board of Directors reviewed ridership numbers during its monthly board meeting Tuesday. The meeting started with an amendment to last month’s meeting. Board member Jodi Hanneman pointed out that last month’s minutes had said board member Adam Wade was shown as not present even though he was. The board approved the change and went into the financial report. MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner said there was nothing alarming in the reports and went into rideshare numbers.

