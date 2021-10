PARIS – Convening from the US, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Ireland and Poland, and with others joining virtually, the international boards of directors and trustees of SITE and SITE Foundation concluded 3 days of in-person meetings in Paris, hosted by ACCOR at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel and The Molitor Paris M Gallery. These were the first in-person board meetings for both organisations since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and provided the perfect platform for future planning, as the business events industry re-opens and incentive travel programs resume.

