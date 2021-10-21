Following future Vols: WR Miller scores on offense, special teams

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL on Tuesday night with the decision to release linebacker Jaylon Smith, who is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was asked about the release of Smith and what it meant for his future. Parsons made it clear that he feels a door has now swung wide open for him.
One of the most shocking moments of the Red River Rivalry, was after the game following OU’s comeback win, watching QB Spencer Rattler walk off the field while the rest of his team was still celebrating. Granted, Rattler had lost his starting job to Caleb Williams, who ended up leading...
On Oct. 13, 1990, the Michigan State Spartans went into The Big House and stunned the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 28-27. Here is the final play of the game, which shows Wolverines QB Elvis Grbac rolling out and launching a Hail Mary which is intercepted by the Spartans’ defense.
We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the UCF Knights today, but Luke Fickell is asking for prayers for something bigger than football. At the end of his post-game press conference, Fickell asked for prayers for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn’s daughter. “Luke Fickell ends presser asking for prayers for UCF coach Gus...
Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Arizona's 31-5 blowout win over Houston in Week 7 and that drama came from something known as NFL scorigami. If...
Before he got the hook in New York, Geno Smith ate a hook in the locker room. Whether it's by injury, poor play or tumult surrounding him, the veteran quarterback has been dealt gut punches his entire NFL career. But one punch, one very, legitimate strike, actually altered his NFL career irrevocably.
If you look up the remaining parts of Alabama’s football schedule, it looks like the Crimson Tide should have a cakewalk to the SEC Championship Game to meet Georgia, but as ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “not so fast my friend.”. Kirk Herbstreit thinks there is at...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not worried about Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers. Not that he’s confident he’s better, but he knows his focus should not be on individual battles. Ahead of their Week 6 showdown with the Packers, the Bears youngster was asked about his thoughts on...
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
