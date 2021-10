I’ll begin with the most important matchup of the game with the two big men. I don't like to say Ayton outplayed Jokic in last year’s playoff matchup, but Jokic did not play to his standard. When you view some of his stats from those matchups it seems like he continued his MVP play when in fact he did struggle at times. He averaged 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists in that series, but he shot 47% from the field and 28% from three which is far from his pattern of greatness.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO