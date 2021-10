LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team played a double header Sunday afternoon against Colorado State, winning the first game 5-3 and the second game 1-0. In the first game, Nebraska was first to score after Brooke Andrews reached on a fielder’s choice. After a single to right field from Cam Ybarra, and a throwing error but the right fielder, Andrews scored the first run of the game. Kaylin Kinney reached on an error by the third baseman, bringing in another run. The Huskers headed into the second inning ahead 2-0.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO