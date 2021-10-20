What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Girl in the Woods’ on Peacock

Superstar: Robin Williams (10 p.m., ABC) - This ABC News series returns with a profile of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most inventive and beloved comedians. The new episode recounts Williams’ life through his own voice, describing “the spark of madness” which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on “Mork & Mindy,” the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind. It also chronicles the creative force driving critically-acclaimed films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society,” as well as fan favorites such as “Aladdin.” The special also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014. In addition to archival interviews with Williams, the special will have interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired him, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as director Barry Levinson. If you miss the program on Wednesday, it canbe viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO