These Canton leaders have many successes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 2, I urge you to voice approval of and provide continuing support for the hard-working, talented and very successful Canton town and village leadership. The leadership group of both the town and village has accumulated a growing list of achievements that continue to improve the safety, security, sustainability and...

Hammond has enlightened vision for town

It has been my pleasure knowing Alex Hammond and watching his maturity and accomplishments flourish beyond one’s expectation, whether it be in his educational pursuits that exceeded the highest accomplishments, his military ranks obtained at such an early age and the distinguished implementation of the novel coronavirus clinic at SUNY Potsdam during the massive inoculation of the general population.
Canton zoning revision nears the finish line

CANTON — The Village Board of Trustees is entering the final stages of a sweeping revision of the village’s zoning laws. “We had a rollout (of the plan) this month,” Mayor Michael Dalton said. “We had two public sessions to present the plan. There didn’t seem to be a huge interest.”
Conversations let candidates express views

The flurry of letters to the editor about the Canton Town Board race is both encouraging and dismaying: encouraging because of the interest and engagement in the election; dismaying because of the misinformation being shared and the political division and acrimony on display. Transparency is the watchword. So why did...
Weston best qualified for Champion clerk

I am writing to share my strong support for and endorsement of Sierra Weston for Champion town clerk. A town’s municipal office requires an exceptional, experienced clerk who possess a unique blend of leadership, vision, broad-based experience and the ability to provide superior customer service and benefits to town residents. Sierra embodies all of these qualities and is the right person to be the “face” of the town of Champion.
Cape can be a better place in which to live

My name is Alan Wood. I am running for re-election for the Town Board of Cape Vincent. I have been a resident of the Cape my entire life and have been involved in town business for more than 20 years, the last four as town councilman. I also am president of the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery, past Grand Knight of Rosiere Knights of Columbus and member of the Community Advisory Board for the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
Hall seeks to apply education skills on Potsdam Town Council

POTSDAM — Lynn A. Hall is running for Potsdam Town Council on the Sensible People Party ticket. Ms. Hall, chair of the Department of Advanced Studies in Education as well as an associate professor at SUNY Potsdam, said she has lived in Potsdam for 21 years and wants to get more involved in local politics.
Editorial — Watertown City Council: Candidates are bringing unique perspectives to these 2 races

Voters in Watertown will find a more complicated list of candidates for the City Council race this year than they normally would in an election year. There is a pair of four-year seats up for election. Those who will be on the ballot for these positions are Michelle Capone, Cliff Olney, Lisa Ruggiero and Benjamin Shoen. The two candidates with the most votes will win.
Vote Line A on the town of Canton’s ballot

From our overview perspective of St. Lawrence County’s local governments, the town of Canton is the financial transparently cleanest and best managed of all. Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and the Town Board deserve your vote across Line A on Nov. 2. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli gives his top...
Capone believes she’ll be ‘positive voice’ on council

WATERTOWN — Michelle Capone says her 22 years experience in the development of housing, small businesses and municipal projects sets her apart from the other four City Council candidates she’s running against in November. Working as the Development Authority of the North Country, she’s been involved with business planning, budgeting,...
Olney vows to be independent voice on City Council

WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Cliff Olney III sees himself as an independent thinker who won’t be a rubber stamp. He told a story about a tractor-trailer that gets stuck under a bridge, with a group of people standing around trying to figure out what to do until a boy suggests letting the air out of the truck’s tires.
Letter to the Editor: Oktoberfest was a success due to many businesses and hardworking volunteers

On behalf of the Springville Area of Chamber of Commerce, we extend our thanks to all those who came to our 15th Annual Springville Oktoberfest. As the festival goers know, this year’s festival featured German cuisine, beer and music, as well as the popular midway food and music. With our vendors, children activities, car cruise-in and snowmobile show there was a good time had by all.
Town moving forward with East Massena Consolidated Water District project

MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has agreed to bond for $5.4 million to move forward with the proposed pipe repair and replacement project for the East Massena Consolidated Water District. Tisdale Associates will prepare plans and specifications and estimate the projected expense. However, a contract to put the project...
Drum Country begins new “LET’S MEET” marketing campaign

Drum Country, New York has announced a new marketing campaign called “LET’S MEET.”. This initiative encourages business expansion throughout the region and intends to draw new business and industry and attract and retain a skilled and diverse workforce. “Drum Country NY highlights all of the assets of the region that...
Renee Azzopardi running for Potsdam Town Council

POTSDAM — Renee Azzopardi is running for Potsdam Town Council on the Republican and Conservative tickets in the Nov. 2 election. Ms. Azzopardi said she’s fed up with fussing about the shortcomings of Town Council, and has decided instead to change things from the inside. “I’m tired of griping and...
Watertown City Council appears divided on $735,000 cost for Flynn pool repairs

WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has released a report showing that the cost of repairing the pool at the North Elementary School has escalated to $735,000, raising eyebrows that it became public just days before the Nov. 2 election. Describing it as his October surprise, Mayor Smith’s political rivals...
Massena village trustees discuss Rescue Squad cost concerns

MASSENA — With the village of Massena scheduled to take over the management of the Massena Rescue Squad at the end of the year, a village trustee said he has heard from a member of the squad’s board of managers about potential costs the village may have to absorb along with the transfer.
Schilling Building mural at Water Street Square completed

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the completion of a large building mural at the Water Street Square pocket park in downtown Oswego. Located at 161 W. First St., the mural features a 1920’s era theme, while highlighting the history of the building as a former music store, owned by Professor Frank Schilling, from 1892 until 1927. The building was built around 1850 and bought by Professor Schilling in 1892. In addition to working as a professor, Schilling was a music teacher and started to sell instruments. The building, known then as the Schilling Block, became his store, and was used to sell musical instruments including Steinway piano’s. To this day, people can still see the pulley on top of the building used long ago to hoist pianos into the air and into the building, also incorporated into the new mural. The mural concept was designed by Mayor Barlow, Syracuse based mural artist Marcus Osmun and building owner Warren Shaw and was installed on the building by award winning artist Osmun and his team.
