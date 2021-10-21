These Canton leaders have many successes

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the completion of a large building mural at the Water Street Square pocket park in downtown Oswego. Located at 161 W. First St., the mural features a 1920’s era theme, while highlighting the history of the building as a former music store, owned by Professor Frank Schilling, from 1892 until 1927. The building was built around 1850 and bought by Professor Schilling in 1892. In addition to working as a professor, Schilling was a music teacher and started to sell instruments. The building, known then as the Schilling Block, became his store, and was used to sell musical instruments including Steinway piano’s. To this day, people can still see the pulley on top of the building used long ago to hoist pianos into the air and into the building, also incorporated into the new mural. The mural concept was designed by Mayor Barlow, Syracuse based mural artist Marcus Osmun and building owner Warren Shaw and was installed on the building by award winning artist Osmun and his team.

