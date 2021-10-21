Arango has hat trick, leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas

Ricardo Pepi is a unique talent. He really seems to have something special and even in Europe the best clubs have noticed this 18-year-old Texan striker who FC Dallas are protecting like he's worth his weight in gold. It's not just the United States men's national team that has enjoyed his goalscoring feats, and his evident growth has turned the spotlight on as many clubs pay attention to young players as potential transfer targets for the present and the future. This is why between January and June, in the next two market windows, a surprise move cannot be ruled out.
Cristian Arango scored two goals and added an assist Saturday as Los Angeles FC earned a 3-1 victory over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes to move closer to a playoff spot at the start of a busy stretch to close out the regular season. Danny Musovski also scored for LAFC...
LAFC forward Cristian Arango has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 31 of the 2021 MLS season. Arango netted a hat trick, scoring all three goals for LAFC in their 3-2 victory against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday evening, the club’s second win in a row.
It appears that FC Dallas will have a big decision to make this winter, one that I believe we all can say we saw coming a mile away after the season that Ricardo Pepi has enjoyed. Chris Smith of 90min is reporting that the Homegrown striker has submitted his transfer...
My friends, all manner of questions hang about our game tonight. LAFC enters the match in 9th place in the Western Conference on 37 points with five games to play. They still have a chance at the playoffs and will be desperate for the three points. But they haven’t been especially dangerous on the road. 0W-1D-2L is their last three road games. 1W-1D-3L in their last five matches overall.
Ryan Hollingshed scored his third goal of the season. Franco Jara scored his fifth goal of the season. Jesús Ferreira recorded his seventh and eighth assists of the season. Jáder Obrian recorded his second and third assists of the season. FC Dallas will travel to face LA Galaxy on Saturday,...
LAFC heads to Dallas on Wednesday at 5:00pm PT (Bally Sports SoCal, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against FC Dallas:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY REPORT. QUESTIONABLE:. F - Carlos Vela - R...
The final five games of the regular season kicks off tonight for FC Dallas as they host Los Angeles FC. Both sides are pushing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference but for FC Dallas, a loss tonight will eliminate them from contention. FC Dallas notes:. Key player for...
The playoff chances for FC Dallas looked decent for a moment as they went into halftime with a 2-1 lead but LAFC rode a hat trick from Cristian Arango to come from behind and win 3-2 on Wednesday night. The loss eliminated FC Dallas from playoff contention in 2021 with...
USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is the subject of interest from several clubs in Europe. The FC Dallas and American striker is attracting scouts from clubs including Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax. According to CBS Sports, the Texas native has told FC Dallas that he wants to...
FC Dallas coughed up a two-goal lead in the second half to end the game level against the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Jesus Ferreira and Franco Jara scored first half goals, while LA got a penalty kick goal from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and a late goal from Sebastian Lletget to secure the draw.
Despite Ryan Hollingshead and Franco Jara scoring first-half goals for FC Dallas, Cristian Arango powered LAFC with a hat trick — including two goals within four crucial late-match minutes — for a 3-2 away win at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night that officially eliminated the hosts from the 2021 playoff race.
FRISCO, Texas – Four FC Dallas Homegrowns were included in MLS’s 22 Under 22 list, an annual ranking of the league’s best players under the age of 22. Ricardo Pepi (#1), Jesús Ferreira (#9), Paxton Pomykal (#13) and Justin Che (#16) all earned a spot on the list, meaning FC Dallas is the best represented team in the 22 Under 22 rankings for the third year in a row.
Los Angeles FC (10-12-7) vs. FC Dallas (6-13-10) FC Dallas +187, Los Angeles FC +110, Draw +270BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Arango leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with FC Dallas after registering two goals against San Jose. FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing...
