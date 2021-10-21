St. Joseph to kick off first week of Halloween events

It’s inarguable that St. Joseph loves to celebrate Halloween.

After scaling back activities in 2020, businesses around the area are returning in full force with two weeks of activities.

Here’s what’s happening for the first week:

Stick’R Treat (6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, starts at Manic Snail, 124 N. Eighth St.) — Typically, a Halloween event would have people going around collecting candy. The gift store Manic Snail wanted to switch it up and have them collect special stickers from Downtown businesses.

Titled Stick’R Treat, people can pick up a “Sticker Stop” map at Manic Snail and visit participating establishments to get their special decorative adhesive. It is free and open to all ages.

Mokaska Pumpkin Party (8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.) — It will be a pumpkin party at the coffee shop.

The public is invited to hang out and carve pumpkins. It will supply the knives, the gourds and designs. There also will be some paints and brushes. Pumpkins will be hollowed out and de-gooped beforehand.

People are asked to RSVP before by going to its Facebook event page or messaging on www.facebook.com/mokaska. The event is appropriate for all ages. The cost is $8 per person.

Boo Bash (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.) — A tradition that goes back decades, East Hills’ “Boo Bash” turns the mall into a fun, kid-friendly place for children and their parents to dress up and collect candy.

“The goal is always to offer a safe place for people to come and enjoy just festive Halloween sort of activities, fall activities for a whole day,” said Lindsey Davis, East Hills general manager.

The day will kick off inside with the return of Orrick Acres’ Petting Zoo. Animals will be available to view and touch until 2 p.m.

“This year, they will have a camel, which is a first for the petting zoo,” Davis said.

From there, the party will move outside for a Corvette Candy Crawl from noon to 4 p.m. that will mix candy with about 40 cars, courtesy of the Glass Express Corvette Club of St. Joseph.

“This year, we’ve had to adapt a little bit. We are having an outside trick-or-treating experience that’s actually going to be a car show with trick-or-treating,” Davis said.

As that is going, the Mall-O-Ween event indoors will feature live music from local acts. All of the events are free and open to the public.

Pyro Flow October Fire and Flow Jam (6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square) — While it’s not necessarily Halloween-themed, Pyro Flow’s final show of the season will bring a lot of seasonal cheer.

The free, monthly event will feature fire dancers and spinners, with some rhythmic participation from the public. The event is family-friendly, drug- and alcohol-free and people are encouraged to either watch or join in on the dancing.

