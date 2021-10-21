CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph to kick off first week of Halloween events

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago

It’s inarguable that St. Joseph loves to celebrate Halloween.

After scaling back activities in 2020, businesses around the area are returning in full force with two weeks of activities.

Here’s what’s happening for the first week:

Stick’R Treat (6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, starts at Manic Snail, 124 N. Eighth St.) — Typically, a Halloween event would have people going around collecting candy. The gift store Manic Snail wanted to switch it up and have them collect special stickers from Downtown businesses.

Titled Stick’R Treat, people can pick up a “Sticker Stop” map at Manic Snail and visit participating establishments to get their special decorative adhesive. It is free and open to all ages.

Mokaska Pumpkin Party (8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.) — It will be a pumpkin party at the coffee shop.

The public is invited to hang out and carve pumpkins. It will supply the knives, the gourds and designs. There also will be some paints and brushes. Pumpkins will be hollowed out and de-gooped beforehand.

People are asked to RSVP before by going to its Facebook event page or messaging on www.facebook.com/mokaska. The event is appropriate for all ages. The cost is $8 per person.

Boo Bash (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.) — A tradition that goes back decades, East Hills’ “Boo Bash” turns the mall into a fun, kid-friendly place for children and their parents to dress up and collect candy.

“The goal is always to offer a safe place for people to come and enjoy just festive Halloween sort of activities, fall activities for a whole day,” said Lindsey Davis, East Hills general manager.

The day will kick off inside with the return of Orrick Acres’ Petting Zoo. Animals will be available to view and touch until 2 p.m.

“This year, they will have a camel, which is a first for the petting zoo,” Davis said.

From there, the party will move outside for a Corvette Candy Crawl from noon to 4 p.m. that will mix candy with about 40 cars, courtesy of the Glass Express Corvette Club of St. Joseph.

“This year, we’ve had to adapt a little bit. We are having an outside trick-or-treating experience that’s actually going to be a car show with trick-or-treating,” Davis said.

As that is going, the Mall-O-Ween event indoors will feature live music from local acts. All of the events are free and open to the public.

Pyro Flow October Fire and Flow Jam (6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square) — While it’s not necessarily Halloween-themed, Pyro Flow’s final show of the season will bring a lot of seasonal cheer.

The free, monthly event will feature fire dancers and spinners, with some rhythmic participation from the public. The event is family-friendly, drug- and alcohol-free and people are encouraged to either watch or join in on the dancing.

1:46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNZEO_0cXrs7l700
  • Updated 21 hrs ago

2:08

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sY1Xa_0cXrs7l700
  • Updated Oct 20, 2021

1:35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXl4B_0cXrs7l700

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Protesters burn tires, block roads in Sudan a day after coup

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Billionaire tax gains momentum

Democrats are facing hurdles to making a new annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains a reality. The proposal, championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), is seen as a way to help pay for the party’s social spending package while accommodating Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) opposition to raising tax rates.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Society
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Alcohol#Ween#Mokaska Pumpkin Party#Mokaska Coffee
Fox News

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting could have been avoided if ‘if they had done a proper safety check’: prop master

The shocking death of Halyna Hutchins has left the film industry stunned. The cinematographer died Thursday after Alec Baldwin fired a loaded weapon that was handed to him by an assistant director who mistakenly believed it was safe to use on the New Mexico set of "Rust." She was 42. Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
424
Followers
111
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy