The Shuffle: Fall's most anticipated movies

Irony has been defined in pop culture and in life in numerous ways, and it’s almost always the ‘duh’ moment that we can speak of with a great deal of hilarity in our voice, or possibly regret that we didn’t see something coming. It kind of depends on the situation since like it or not, the irony is all about contradictions that occur when we least expect them, or at least that’s one way to put it. When thinking about how things are supposed to turn out and how we expect them to turn out, we hardly ever look to see what could possibly happen if we stay the course. Some might do this, but on average, irony tends to strike us when we don’t expect it, and when it’s least likely to be fully appreciated. Here are ten movie moments that were too ironic to miss.
Comments / 0