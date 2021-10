SAN ANTONIO – Devin Vassell scored a career high 19 points to join 6 other Spurs in double figures in San Antonio’s opening night 123 to 97 victory in the AT&T Center. Right behind Vassell was teammate Lonnie Walker IV who had 17 off the bench followed by Derrick White with 16 and 15 each from Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray with another 12 points from Doug McDermott making his first start ever as a Spur.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO