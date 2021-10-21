Empty Bowls awards $16K to Pitino Shelter

Empty Bowls raised a record amount this year with $16,000 being awarded to the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed the local hungry and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.

The Pitino Shelter was organized in 1993 as a means for providing emergency and transitional housing for homeless individuals in the Daviess County-Owensboro area.

This year’s Empty Bowls event took place in Kentucky Wesleyan College’s new Activity Hall on Oct. 14 with celebrity servers divvying out food, according to chairperson Tina Taylor.

She said this year, the organization was able to give out a record amount.

“It’s always a surprise every year — we just keep going up and up and it never ceases to amaze me — the generosity of this community,” she said. “That’s our goal every year, is to raise more and more money because the more we raise, the more people we can feed.”

Empty Bowls presented the check to the Daniel Pitino Shelter Wednesday afternoon.

“We were so excited. They didn’t tell us how much the amount was until they got here. I was on pins and needles about it, I was so excited,” said Executive Director Michele Johnston. “To find out about this kind of increase from last year and to beat that record is just incredible.”

She said the amount raised this year goes to demonstrate how giving the Owensboro community really is.

Johnston said the shelter plans on utilizing the funds to upgrade its breaker boxes, which is essential to keeping its kitchen updated and running efficiently.

“We’ve thought of a lot of different ways that we need to utilize this money and one of the things is, we need to upgrade our breaker boxes,” she said. “While this doesn’t seem like it has anything to do with food, we need it to help keep our kitchen going and everything’s kind of tied to that.”

She said the Empty Bowls donation provides a perfect opportunity to do so since it is more difficult to use grant money for capital improvements.

“We’re just really honored,” Johnston said. “We are thankful and grateful to our community in general and just the collaboration it takes to get something like this going and be that successful, that’s huge.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360