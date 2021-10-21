CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Be grateful for life-saving vaccine programs

nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewspaper headlines across the country read, “Dr. Jonas Salk begins the first mass polio vaccination program at Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburg, Pa., on Feb. 23, 1954.”. I have a vivid memory of being bused from my temporary classroom at a local church to...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

93-year-old Sylvania woman credits vaccine with saving her life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mary Good says she wouldn’t be alive if she hadn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of her age, the 93-year-old was susceptible to a breakthrough case of COVID. She is fully vaccinated and intends to get the booster once her doctor clears her. But a few...
SYLVANIA, OH
The Herald

Fire departments offer youngsters life-saving lessons

HERMITAGE — Students from the Children’s Center of Mercer County got some important tips earlier this month on how to survive a fire. “Get low and go,” was just one of the potentially life-saving recommendations recommended by Carol Fenton, public safety secretary with the Hermitage Fire Department. The event marked...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Vindy.com

Help save a life; be the difference

It’s extremely hard to talk about mental health. There’s an unfair stigma. But those with mental health issues are not alone. An estimated 26 percent of Americans 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. The conversation around mental health and suicide needs to change. In fact, just one...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Salk
Fox News

Kennedy Saves Vaccine Ethics

On this episode, Kennedy sits down with University of California at Irvine professor, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty to discuss the efficacy of COVID-19 mandates. Kennedy and Dr. Kheriaty weigh in on the impact of religious and medical exemptions and Dr. Kheriaty’s lawsuit against the University of California at Irvine and the state of California, in response to medical professionals not being allowed to write medical and religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine.
HEALTH
Los Angeles Bay Incidents

State Vaccine Mandate Removes Life-Saving Equipment from Fire Engines

The Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) has removed all unvaccinated paramedics from performing patient care, Engines 2 and 3 were removed of all Advanced life-saving (ALS) equipment and are not staffed with paramedics. Do note that all these employees were compliant with the guidelines given for unvaccinated members of the department which were PPE and weekly covid testing. All unvaccinated paramedics were moved to Truck 4 which does not perform any medical calls. The city's hands were tied as they have to comply with the county health orders and there are no current rules or regulations for firefighters who are unvaccinated. Engines usually arrive first on scene and tend ALS or basic life-support (BLS) to the patient as it takes a while for an ambulance to arrive on the scene and usually the fire department is first to arrive on the scene. The only equipment on these engines was BLS equipment and not the equipment that can be used to rehabilitate life or to save a life.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NorthEast Times

Knowing CPR can save a life

Patrick and Melissa Mulhern certainly know the importance of knowing how to perform CPR. Back in the early evening of April 15, the Mulherns were at their Academy Gardens home, making plans to grab McDonald’s for dinner. Suddenly, Melissa, a healthy 40-year-old at the time who had worked earlier that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Vaccinations#Arsenal Elementary School
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but most don't even have COVID

Inside the Emergency Department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, staff are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the ER's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
LANSING, MI
Wide Open Pets

Dog Choking On A Ball? Use This Life-Saving Hack

Playing fetch is a fun pastime until the ball gets caught in your pup's throat. Try this life-saving hack!. ????Pups love to play fetch. Whether it's with a frisbee, rope, or a ball, dogs are all in. However, in some cases, your pup can play a little too exuberantly and get the ball lodged in their throat. The sound of your dog gagging can get any pet owner's heart racing.
PETS
althealthworks.com

She Refused Her Doctor’s Wishes (Drugs) for Her Son’s Autism. Two Years Later and the Results Spoke for Themselves

At 4 ½ years old, my sweet and loving son Evan was diagnosed with ADHD, Apraxia and high functioning autism – Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD). Although mostly happy, he started displaying episodes of anger and become anxious and obsessive/compulsive (OCD). He began fixating on many things and lost the ability to sleep soundly.
KIDS
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy