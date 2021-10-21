Be grateful for life-saving vaccine programs

The Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) has removed all unvaccinated paramedics from performing patient care, Engines 2 and 3 were removed of all Advanced life-saving (ALS) equipment and are not staffed with paramedics. Do note that all these employees were compliant with the guidelines given for unvaccinated members of the department which were PPE and weekly covid testing. All unvaccinated paramedics were moved to Truck 4 which does not perform any medical calls. The city's hands were tied as they have to comply with the county health orders and there are no current rules or regulations for firefighters who are unvaccinated. Engines usually arrive first on scene and tend ALS or basic life-support (BLS) to the patient as it takes a while for an ambulance to arrive on the scene and usually the fire department is first to arrive on the scene. The only equipment on these engines was BLS equipment and not the equipment that can be used to rehabilitate life or to save a life.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO