Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require...
KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the army's seizure of power, saying on Tuesday he had ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to avoid civil war. Speaking at his first news conference since he announced Monday's takeover, Burhan accused politicians of incitement...
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States to kids aged 12 to 15 since May. Here is...
The cast of "Friends" is mourning the loss of James Michael Tyler. The actor lost his battle with prostate cancer on Sunday. He was 59. Tyler portrayed Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk coffee shop and perpetual admirer of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green throughout all 10 seasons of "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.
(CNN) — Crew members on the set of "Rust" used guns with live ammunition and engaged in a pastime called "plinking" hours before Halyna Hutchins was killed, founder and CEO of The Wrap, Sharon Waxman, told CNN's Don Lemon Monday night, citing information from an individual with knowledge of the set.
Comments / 0