Elections

Candidate to run for Brasher highway post

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing today to introduce myself to the voters of the town of Brasher. My name is Andrew Gray, and I am seeking the position of highway superintendent for Brasher this Nov. 2. Being raised in Helena, where I reside with my fiancé, I have come to recognize...

Babylon Beacon

Two candidates running for Islip Town Receiver of Taxes

Two candidates are looking to become the next Islip Town Receiver of Taxes, a position formerly held by Alexis Weik, now the representative in the New York State Senate, 3rd District. A Republican, Weik previously served as Receiver of Taxes for the Town of Islip from 2012 until 2020. Running...
ISLIP, NY
Person
Andrew Gray
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6 candidates running for 4 Baldwin council seats

Six hopefuls are running for four, four-year seats on Baldwin council. Incumbents Marianne Conley and John Egger are facing newcomers Erin Brown, Raymond “Butch” Dee, Rebecca Conley and Michael Stelmasczyk. Here are the candidates and the answers to the questions posed by South Hills monthly. Erin Brown. Age: 43. Political...
BALDWIN, PA
wbhfradio.org

Interview With Adairsville Council Post 4 Candidate

Our latest installment in our municipal election forums is post four of the Adairsville City Council. Ahmad Hall vacated this position when moving out of Adairsville for a new career opportunity. Two people are running for his seat Brandey Jenkins and Taylor Forsyth. We reached out multiple times to Ms....
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Wenatchee World

Candidate running write-in campaign for Chelan school board

CHELAN — Lindsay Wood, a parent with two children in the Lake Chelan School District, is running a write-in campaign for the school board position in District 3. Her candidacy comes as Jerry Lopez, one of the two candidates on the November ballot, announced he has withdrawn from the race. Erik Nelson is the other candidate who has filed for the seat.
CHELAN, WA
Ellsworth American

Four candidates running for Ellsworth School Board

ELLSWORTH — Local elections are set for Nov. 2, when voters will choose two School Board members, one to fill a three-year seat and one to finish the final year in the term of former Chairwoman Jennifer Alexander, who stepped down in June. Incumbent Abigail Miller faces a three-way race against newcomer Joshua Dudeck and 2012 candidate Casey Hardwick for the three-year seat, while Tara Keeleen Young runs unopposed for the one-year term.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Wicked Local

Watertown School Committee candidates on why they are running

There are six candidates running for three School Committee seats in the upcoming Watertown election including two incumbents and four newcomers. The Watertown Tab asked each of them why they are running. Incumbent Lilly Rayman-Read. "I believe Watertown Public Schools have made significant progress in the last four years, and...
WATERTOWN, MA
New Haven Register

Meet the candidates running for Guilford's Board of Selectmen

Guilford — There are five candidates running for four spots on the Board of Selectmen. Democratic First Selectman Matthew Hoey is running unopposed for first selectman. Four incumbents are also running for re-election: Democrats Louis Federici and Sandra Ruoff, along with Republicans Susan Koch Renner and Charles Havrda. Seeking to oust one of them is Green Party candidate Justin Paglino.
GUILFORD, CT
eastidahonews.com

Three candidates running for mayor in Rigby

RIGBY – Three candidates are hoping to be elected as mayor of Rigby. Richard Datwyler is facing off with John Anderson and Brian Juenke for the position. Jason Richardson, the current mayor, has served two terms as the city’s leader and is not seeking re-election. He is seeking a seat on the city council.
RIGBY, ID
York Dispatch Online

Meet the candidates running for York City School District

Four seats on the York City school board will be up for grabs during next month's election. Two incumbents — President Margie Orr and Vice President Lisa Kennedy — are seeking reelection, while two newcomers — LaQuinn Thompson and Tynisha Banks Wilkes — also will appear on the ballot. The...
YORK, PA
ithaca.com

In the Running: County Legislature candidates

The next election is slated for Nov. 2, so Ithaca Times spoke to County Legislature candidates for contested races. Not every candidate was able to be reached, so in those cases we have included bios of the candidate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on election day. For more information on polls, candidates in non-contested races or to see sample ballots, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe.
ITHACA, NY
Register Citizen

Four candidates running for Ridgefield's Board of Finance

RIDGEFIELD — Two appointees to the town’s Board of Finance will face two challengers in the upcoming municipal election. Republicans Robert Lavelle and Russ Porter are running against Democrats Mike Rettger and Andrew Okrongly as all candidates seek to bring greater fiscal responsibility to Ridgefield. Hearst Connecticut Media had a...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Record-Journal

OPINION: Candidate Spotlight: Running for the school board in Meriden

Allow me to introduce myself. I am Nickimmy Hayes, and I am running for Meriden Board of Education. I am a wife and mom of four children who attend Meriden Public Schools. I have been proud to be a resident of Meriden for 17 years and have been an involved community member. I love my town.
MERIDEN, CT
Twin Falls Times-News

Meet the candidates running for office in Minidoka County

RUPERT — In Minidoka County voters will be deciding several contested races including council seats for Heyburn and Rupert, a Heyburn mayor’s race, a school board trustee race and two West End Fire Protection District fire commissioner seats. Heyburn City Council, two four-year seats. Chad Anderson, 35, an incumbent member,...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Four candidates running for Rigby City Council

RIGBY – Four candidates are vying for a seat on Rigby’s city council. Among the candidates are current Mayor Jason Richardson, Val Orme, Michael Wilder and Becky Harrison,. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. Tell...
RIGBY, ID
Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader

Royston Post 2 candidates

Editor’s note: The Franklin County Citizen Leader submitted questions to each candidate running for city offices in the Nov. 2 election. The questions were: 1. Please provide information about your background, education, past service in government or with community organizations, church and family. 2. What qualities and/or qualifications do you feel will serve you best in the position you seek? 3. What are your plans if you are elected to the position? 4. As the lone natural gas provider in Franklin County, what should Royston’s policy be when deciding where and when to expand its gas system? 5. If you had a chance to speak one-on-one with each registered voter in Royston, what would you say to secure his or her vote?
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

