Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

In what could be one of their least energetic showing to date, Austin FC was outperformed by home team San Jose in a 4-0 road loss late Wednesday night.As the first team officially out of playoff contention in a loss on Saturday, the team seemed defeated from almost the moment they hit the pitch as Quakes standouts Chris Wondolowski and Javier "Chofis" Lopez scored on the team.A 10th-place San Jose maintained a clean sheet in the match as they inched closer to a last-minute spot in playoffs.Just as they did in their 1-0 loss Saturday, it was Austin FC who...
Minnesota United FC enters tonight’s match in a relatively tough spot. Having gone 0-1-2 in their last three matches the Loons are on a skid that could cost them a playoff spot. “We’ve got six huge games coming up, it’s like six cup finals,” said Heath. “You look at, not...
Major League Soccer and ESPN announced today that kickoff for the match between Houston Dynamo FC and Austin FC on Oct. 24 has been moved to 4:00 p.m. CDT. The match will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff for the match was originally slated for 3 p.m. CDT. The match...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Júnior Urso scored in the 13th minute, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game road winless streak. Cincinnati (4-17-8) has lost seven straight games, the club’s longest losing streak in MLS. Cincinnati has seven losing...
With two weeks of rest, a dream team lineup and nearly 20 scoring attempts in the match, Austin FC could have come away with a three-match home win streak against Minnesota United on Saturday.Instead, missed opportunities and an equally boisterous opponent forced Austin to leave Q2 with a 1-0 loss to Minnesota.Austin FC brought what appeared to be their strongest lineup to date to the pitch after their two-week break, including breakout stars Sebastian Driussi and Moussa Djitte. But even with dozens of shots between the two teams, the home team couldn't find their footing in the back-and-forth match.After landing...
Stay tuned for the San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC live stream. In a few moments we will share with you the San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Paypal Park Stadium.
Junior Urso scored the game’s only goal and Pedro Gallese made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium. The Lions (12-8-9, 45 points) are now unbeaten in three straight matches (2-0-1) and got a crucial three points against FC Cincinnati (4-17-8, 20 points), which lost its seventh consecutive game — and its fifth of those by a single goal.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday. New York (11-11-7) moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 40 points, with NYCFC (11-11-7) holding the tiebreaker.
Two teams, one already eliminated from postseason contention and the other on the brink, face off Wednesday night in the Bay Area when the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. The Earthquakes (8-12-9, 33 points) are in 10th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with five games to play. The top seven in the conference make the playoffs, and San Jose is eight points out of seventh place.
Austin FC’s road woes continue. El Tree lost its fifth straight game on the road Wednesday, this one coming in a somewhat lackluster performance during a 4-0 loss to San Jose at Paypal Stadium, where the Earthquakes scored four times in the second half. After playing one of its better...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night. Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5). Higuaín stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and...
After suffering mathematical elimination from the MLS playoffs at the weekend, Austin FC was left with five final matches to – as the saying goes – play for pride. In the first of those five Wednesday night, Austin FC appeared to have none. The Verde lost 4-0 to the San...
Despite being eliminated from the playoffs, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff spent the last four days saying the first-year franchise wouldn’t take their foot off the gas in the final five games. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance...
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (17-3-10, 61 points) dominated against Austin Bold FC for a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Forward Aaron Gomez extended his all-time club leading goal count to open the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute. Forward Lucho...
NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade scored 36 seconds into the game, Valentín Castellanos added two goals and New York City FC set a franchise record for goals in its 6-0 win over D.C. United. Castellanos scored goals about four minutes apart to make it 3-0 in the 11th minute. Maximiliano Moralez scored just before halftime, Alexander Callens headed home his first goal of the season in the 51st minute and Jesús Medina rolled a one-touch shot from the edge of the area into the net to make it 6-0 in the 74th. NYCFC (12-11-8) had 65.9% possession and finished with 21 shot, 15 on target. Bill Hamid had nine saves for D.C. United (12-14-5)
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the second consecutive game and the San Jose Earthquakes tied 1-1 with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Cristian Espinoza played a long arcing clearance that, after a couple tie-ups left a player from each team on the ground, the 21-year-old Kikanovic ran upon about 30-yards out and then beat goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with a low shot from near the penalty spot to tie the score in the 60th minute.
MOSCOW (AP) — Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday. With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th and 78th minutes.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday. Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead. Austin...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night. Galván lofted an entry pass from the corner to Badji, who bounced...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC may be eliminated from hoisting the MLS Cup trophy, but they're not eliminated from being Copa Tejas champs. Sunday featured another matchup against Houston Dynamo with Lone Star State bragging rights on the line, and the Verde handled business at home, defeating the Dynamo, 2-1. The win shot Austin FC above both FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo in the MLS standings (31 for Austin FC, 30 for Houston, 29 for FC Dallas).
