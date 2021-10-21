By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Services have been set for Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Richard Howe, who recently passed away. Howe is the second officer within the Pittsburgh Police to die of COVID-19 within the last month. He was a 24-year veteran of the force. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) He worked with the Motorcycle Unit of the Special Deployment Division. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday evening at the William Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 Noon at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scott Township.

1 DAY AGO