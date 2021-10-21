Central wins conference title, looks to continue winning ways

For the second straight year, Central boys cross country has clinched the conference.

“This year was kind of a little bit unexpected. We only have one guy back that was on our varsity last year," Central head coach Bob Miller said. "We really just kind of had a dominant day that exceeded my expectations."

The Indians won the Suburban Conference title by a margin of 31 points. Staley came in second place with a total of 71 points.

Central senior Berhe Usman said, "That was like the main goal, but we were ranked like pretty low and so for us to just come through, come in clutch and win the whole conference, it was pretty exciting for everybody.”

In the individual results, Usman finished second with a time of 16:46.3.

Central's other top point scorers earned places eighth through 12th to help come away with the team victory.

"That's huge when you can pack up people like that and not let any other teams have people between you," Miller said. "5K's are difficult, so when you got some teammates around you that you can talk to and work together like that just makes it that much more impactful."

Graduating their top five runners from last season, the Indians were tasked with rebuilding and forming a new identity behind a younger group this year.

“It's just been a lot of hard work since honestly, last winter through track season, and then all summer, we lost a lot of the seniors last year who were on varsity. So it's just been a grind," Central senior Dane Vogel said.

Central junior Noah Damery said the team's dynamic and dedication has helped push them towards success.

“Our ability to run together improved a lot during that last race and we have a lot of people who are working really hard to get where they are so that it can be better, which is really cool because it's not just like we're inherently talented. It's more like a lot of us have worked to get to this point," Damery said.

Miller added seeing the team step up this year has been rewarding.

"It's just really awesome to see the character that those guys have. Some of them have taken a minute and a half, two minutes off their times from last year when they were JV kids to put themselves in a position where they could be viable varsity runners to help us have success," Miller said.

The Indians now prepare for the Class 5 District 4 Championship, where they look to continue their winnings ways and push for a trip to state.

Last year, the team earned its first district title since 2017, en route to a fifth-place finish at state for the second straight season.

"We'll have our challenges cut out for us," Miller said. "I didn't expect to see what we did at conference, that kind of performance. So it's going to take another performance that kind of exceeds expectations to be able to get ourselves to state again.”

Central travels to Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, October 30.

1:46

Updated 21 hrs ago

2:08

Updated Oct 20, 2021

1:35