Florida State

‘I can’t wait to murder you’: Florida man charged with cyberstalking

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of cyberstalking three victims during an 18-month period, prosecutors said Wednesday.

In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced the charges against Dominique Jade Dragan, 28, of Valrico.

The criminal complaint, which was filed July 21 but unsealed Wednesday, alleges that from Jan. 2, 2020, through July 13, 2021, Dragan used Instagram to cyberstalk, harass and threaten the victims with messages.

The complaints were brought against Dragan by a Tampa woman, her partner and daughter, the latter of whom briefly dated Dragan in 2010 or 2011 and now lives in Chicago, according to court documents.

According to the news release, Dragan allegedly made specific threats to kill the victims, saying “I can’t wait to murder you,” “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break,” and “I’m gonna put a bullet in your forehead.”

Prosecutors also alleged that Dragan used racially charged language and threatened the victims with violence if they reported him to authorities.

According to court documents, Dragan allegedly admitted to FBI agents on June 3, 2021, that he had made threatening comments on Instagram. Investigators said he then resumed sending racially charged, threatening messages to the woman and her partner through a new Instagram account, beginning June 28, 2021, through July 7, 2021.

The victims provided screenshots to agents to back up their claims, according to court documents.

If convicted, Dragan faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the release. He made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

