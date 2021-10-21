Electric Scooter and Battery Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Cleantron, Brekr, Etergo

The conceptual 'BeoSpeed' electric scooter has been designed by Luca Martini as a rendering of what could potentially be expected if the Bang & Olufsen audio brand ever forayed into the world of transportation. The scooter is characterized by its contemporary styling that translates the brand's proficiency for high-end consumer electronics to the world of two-wheel vehicles. The scooter is paired with natural leather on the seat and handlebars that calls to mind the brand's headphones, while the metallic components and minimal finishes speak to high-end speaker unit aesthetics for the home.

