Minnesota State

Fresh Onions Causing Salmonella Outbreaks in Minnesota + Wisconsin

By David Drew
 5 days ago
It looks like whole, fresh onions sold both in grocery stores and to restaurants are to blame for a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections and the the FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating. According to the Food and Drug Administration, their traceback investigation...

EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Americans ordered to immediately throw out their onions over 37-state salmonella outbreak

Americans have been told to immediately throw away certain imported onions after they were linked to a contagious salmonella outbreak in the US. At least 652 people have been found infected in salmonella outbreaks across 37 states as of 18 October, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak has led to 129 hospitalisations so far but the cases are expected to grow.The agencies urged restaurants, retailers, and residents to “not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc that were imported from...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Seafood Is Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Colorado and not the northeast, has shut down part of its facility after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak has resulted in 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states. Though, almost all of the people who became ill were in Colorado or had recently traveled to Colorado, which is where Northeast Seafood distributes.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Meal Kit Services Recall Products Over Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall is quickly expanding as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to onions. Hello Fresh and Every Plate meal kit services, as well as Green Giant produce company, are recalling some of their products as they may contain contaminated onions. Both Hello Fresh and Every Plate say if you still have a kit that was sent between July 7 and Sept. 8, throw it out. MORE DETAILS FROM THE FDA: Hello Fresh Every Plate Green Giant They do note that cooking onions thoroughly kills any salmonella bacteria. Health investigators say the onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. They have made more than 600 people sick, including up to 10 people in Pennsylvania. They were last imported in August, but can last up to three months and may still be stored in homes. For full details on the investigation head to the CDC website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Two US Companies Recall Onions Due To Possible Health Risk

Two companies have announced recalls of their onion products due to possible salmonella contamination.HelloFresh and Potandon Produce LLC both announced the recalls on Saturday, Oct. 23, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that a sal…
INDUSTRY
Best Life

This Cheese Is Being Recalled Over Safety Concerns, FDA Says

Whether you're a grilled cheese connoisseur or mad about mozzarella sticks, there are few foods that spark as much passion for foodies as cheese. And while you may know that you should purge those dairy delicacies from your fridge when they start looking or smelling off, there's yet another reason you might want to clear out your cheese stash right now. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a recall notice for a popular type of cheese; read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

This Serious Nationwide Fish Recall Was Just Announced

Seafood season doesn't end after summer; in fact, many Americans and seafood trade professionals believe the months following Labor Day offer one of the best periods to enjoy a fresh catch. Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a massive amount of one particular seafood were recalled over the weekend for a serious food safety concern. Find out here if you should check your fridge or freezer.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

The FDA Just Announced These 5 Dangerous Grocery Recalls

While some grocery store items are disappearing from shelves as a result of discontinuations and shortages, others are being recalled by manufacturers. Thankfully, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) keeps Americans up to date on important food safety concerns. The latest list of recalled supermarket products includes snacks, produce,...
FOOD SAFETY
NottinghamMD.com

Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated

BALTIMORE, MD—Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested a version of the product and determined that it contained … Continue reading "Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated" The post Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
