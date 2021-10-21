CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

10-digit dailing for 662 area code begins Sunday

By Zack Steen zsteen@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 5 days ago

The completion of the move to 10-digit dialing for Mississippi’s 662 area code is slated for Sunday. Beginning then people in the 662 area code will be required to dial 10-digit numbers when calling non-mobile locally. To complete all local non-mobile calls, consumers will need to dial their area code plus...

www.dailycorinthian.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

