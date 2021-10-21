CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Booming Worldwide with Rallis, Dhanuka Agritech, Bayer CropScience

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

The latest research on "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

The Water Pump Market to throng the growth bar in the next 10 years

Various end-use industries, particularly chemicals, power, and oil & gas, are undertaking refurbishment activities of plants and various pumping systems to increase production efficiency. Growing demand for retrofitting, upgrades, and replacement of aging assets and industrial systems in developed regions is projected to drive the growth of the water pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Mesotherapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ 800 Million)

The Mesotherapy Market will witness a CAGR of 10%, reaching US$ 800 Million between 2019 to 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solutions Market Estimates The Market to Expand at 14% CAGR through 2031

The global automated intralogistics material handling solutions market is set to be valued at US$ 43.83 Bn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The study estimates the market to expand at 14% CAGR through 2031. Manufacturing and e-Commerce is driving constant demand...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

The Explosive Detection Technologies Market To See An Innovation-Based Growth At A CAGR Of 6% Between 2019-2029

Explosive detection is widely used at airports, critical infrastructure, borders & ports, and in military & defence to detect explosive materials. Increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and geopolitical unrest are expected to drive the demand for explosive detection technologies across the world. Additionally, government regulations for greater and effective security checking are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. According to PMR's recent market study, the explosive detection technologies market growth is projected to progress at a CAGR of6%, and reach US$ 12 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2029.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Bayer Cropscience#Htf Mi
Las Vegas Herald

Antibacterial Drugs Market Is Going To Boom | Pfizer, Bayer, Novartis

Latest survey on Global Antibacterial Drugs Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Antibacterial Drugs to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Antibacterial Drugs market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Taisho Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Abbott Labs, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Bayer, Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company & Forest Laboratories.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

US$ 3.8 Billion To Be The Coveted Value For Eye Health Products Market Between 2019 to 2029

The Eye Health Products Market is expected to be worth US$ 3.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 to 2029. Healthcare is going the "digital" way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Food Tech Market Analysis By Industry Share, Competitive Landscape, Size Estimation, Business Opportunities, Overview, and Key Companies Are Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, ETC

The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Gas Insulated Transmission Line Market Expand At A Healthy CAGR of 4.5% Over 2021-2031

As per Persistence Market Research's latest analysis, the global gas insulated transmission line market is projected to be valued at around US$ 469.5 Mn in 2021, and expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Rapid urbanization, increasing spending on the power generation sector, and infrastructure development are expected to drive sales of gas insulated transmission line over the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is going to Boom with IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services

The latest study released on the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Artificial Intelligence as a Service market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Craft Soda Market is Booming Worldwide with Tuxen Brewing, Five Star Soda, Batch Craft Soda

The latest study released on the Global Craft Soda Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Craft Soda market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

RNA Analysis Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market by Product (Reagents, Instruments, Software), By Technology (Microarrays, NGS, Sanger), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), By End User (CROs, Hospitals), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the RNA analysis market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Tea Extracts Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Top Key Players Are Teawolf, AVT Tea Sources Ltd, Frutarom, ETC

The Global Tea Extracts Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Health consciousness among consumers, higher affordability of tea than its alternatives, and increase in consumption of soft beverages are some of the key factors driving the market. The recent mentionable rise in the consumption of tea has been quite beneficial for the market. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Tea Extracts market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market's competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Food Certification Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities & Market Analysis Report With Top Key Players Are DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, ETC.

The Global Food Certification Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Food Certification market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market's competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ready to eat Popcorn Market is Booming Worldwide with Amplify Snack Brands, Frito-Lay, Conagra Brands

The latest study released on the Global Ready to eat Popcorn Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Ready to eat Popcorn market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Electronics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global organic electronics market size is expected to reach USD 178.25 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Precision Farming Management Software Market Is Thriving Worldwide with John Deere, AgJunction, Topcon

Latest survey on Global Precision Farming Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Precision Farming Management Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Precision Farming Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Trimble, Raven Industries, Topcon, Granular, AgJunction, Farmers Edge & John Deere.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Video Analytics Market projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 20.4%

According to a new market research report "Video Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global video analytics market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time, significant drop in crime rate due surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitation of manual video analysis, government initiatives in adopting emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long term RoI and demand for enhanced video surveillance.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Energy Gum Market is going to Boom with Fertin Pharma, BLOCKHEAD HQ, Mondelez International

The latest study released on the Global Energy Gum Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Energy Gum market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy