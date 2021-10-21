CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix 'You': Ben Mehl on Preparing For His Role of Dante as a Visually Impaired Actor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou season 3 recently dropped on Netflix and debuted a great new cast of characters, including the charming librarian Dante. Dante is Joe’s new coworker at the only library in town. He also happens to be blind. But being blind is not Dante’s defining characteristic. He’s a well-rounded character...

ABQJournal

‘Incredible machine’: Ben Mehl thrilled to join cast for third season of Netflix series ‘You’

Ben Mehl didn’t know much about the TV series “You” before he auditioned for the third season. With twin daughters, he doesn’t have much time to watch TV. “I don’t get to watch everything I want to watch,” he says with a laugh. “Once I found out about the audition, I became a huge fan and really wanted to get the part. I was at home running their bath when I found out about getting the part.”
