NBA

Cavs Fall Just Short in the Opener

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRAP-UP Wednesday’s season opener in Memphis was a case of a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate. After trailing by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs clawed their way back to within a single point with 2:33 to play, but the...

www.nba.com

