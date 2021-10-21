Cavs Fall Just Short in the Opener

Team Also Acquires Ledoux, Lyle And Mooring in 2021 NBA G League Draft. SANTA CRUZ, CA – The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired four players in this morning’s 2021 NBA G League Draft. Santa Cruz completed a three-team trade to acquire the 18th overall pick Isaiah Ross from the Maine Celtics, sending the 12th overall pick Alan Griffin to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The team also traded the returning player rights of Isaiah Reese to the College Park Skyhawks for the 30th overall pick Kalob Ledoux. The team then selected JaQuan Lyle (51st overall pick) in the second round and Jovan Mooring (79th overall pick) in the third round of today’s draft.
