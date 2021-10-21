Golden Bullet 2.0 wagon unveiled

Watt Wagons is the Boston-based electric bicycle company behind some of the most highly specced electric bikes in the country. Now the company is unveiling its latest flagship commuter e-bike, the Watt Wagon Helios. While many US-based electric bicycle companies are largely importers of Asian-made e-bikes, Watt Wagons is one...
Nexen Tire America, Inc.’s Roadian HTX RH5 highway terrain tire has been selected as original equipment on the 2022 Wagoneer in the U.S. market. The Wagoneer is an extension of the Jeep brand, and will feature 275/55R20T Nexen Tire Roadian HTX RH5 highway terrain tires from the factory. Nexen said the tires are designed to ensure high levels of comfort, handling, braking and fuel efficiency for highway specific tires. The tire also has a four-channel groove designed to reduce hydroplaning in wet-weather driving conditions.
The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
The trade volume of Shiba Inu tokens in the wrapped Ethereum market explodes, crossing $230 million overnight. The return rate of the SHIB-ETH pool exceeded 120% to hit a new high on October 24. With SHIB’s Doggy DAO launches, BONE holders will make proposals and vote for the ecosystem. Analysts...
Some readers may recall that a few months ago I bought a cheap electric mini-truck on Alibaba. I know this because I’ve gotten emails almost daily ever since, asking if my Chinese electric pickup truck has arrived (with some humorously calling it my F-50). Well, now I can finally answer, “Yes!” and share with you exactly what I received.
In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
The legendary Ford F-150 has many positive attributes, with its ability to tow a heavy load, robust powertrain options, advanced technologies, and off-road prowess. Considering that the best-selling F-150 gets a great deal of media attention, it’s surprising that very few people know about the unique feature in its taillight. Check out this secret feature. It will amaze you.
Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
A dashcam video that has been shared to social media shows the moment a Ford Mustang slammed through a convenience store in the U.S. The footage shows the driver of the fourth-generation Mustang traveling through an intersection near the store. However, when the Ford comes into view, it is sliding aggressively to the left and, with the driver obviously unable to control the car, it careens across the opposing lane of traffic, hops over a curb, jumps through a bush, and slams into the store.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sherry Ford says when she's out shopping It's no longer business as usual as she's seeing more shortages. "I went to Walmart a couple of days ago there was a lot of stuff missing. Even like vegetables were just low you didn't see everything you wanted," she said.
BMW’s electrification efforts just took a giant step forward.
The first production-series i4 sedans started rolling off the line at the company’s main manufacturing facility in Munich late last week. Not only does this suggest deliveries of the all-electric four-door can begin soon, but it’s also a sign that the marque is prepared for the future.
It may not be as hyped as the Mercedes-Benz EQS or Lucid Air, but the i4 is one of the more important BMWs in recent memory. The athletic sedan, which looks like a more imposing version of the current-gen M4 sports coupé, is at the heart...
PORTSMOUTH — Siemens Gamesa announced Monday that it plans to build the United States’ first offshore wind turbine blade facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, notching a major win for Virginia as it strives to become a hub for the nation’s fledgling offshore wind energy industry. “Today’s announcement will help position Hampton Roads as the […]
The post Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
While fitness trackers have been around for years, the events of the past year or two have only served to make people more acutely aware of the state that their bodies are in. The assortment of sensors in smartwatches also reveals how much of our own body’s “output” can be used to indirectly measure our health or even our stress levels. Staying healthy, however, isn’t just a matter of keeping track of our activities and heart rates but is also a product of the food we eat. Not all of us, however, can afford personal trainers or fitness gurus, which is why Lumen is offering a relatively more accessible alternative that makes use of one bodily emission that we take for granted, the carbon dioxide that we exhale. But is the Lumen metabolism tracker worth the price it is asking for? Don’t hold your breath (pun intended) as we go into the science and the tech to find out for ourselves.
Volvo managed to sell the 1940s-design PV544 and its 1950s-design Amazon descendant all the way into the mid-to-late 1960s in the United States, but those iconic machines were replaced here by one that began a line of even more iconic Volvos: the 140 Series. Starting with the 1968 model year, the 140 became available in the United States as a two-door sedan (the 142), a four-door sedan (the 144 and 164), and a station wagon (the 145). These rear-wheel-drive, brick-shaped cars later evolved into the 200 Series and its heirs, with the very last of the breed appearing here in the form of the 1998 S90/V90. That's a lot of history all wrapped up in one vehicle, and so I was pleased to find this 145 in a Denver-area car graveyard earlier this month.
GM's sales in the U.S. and China were down amid the global chip shortage, but demand for key products remained strong. GM's sales were also down last quarter, but strong pricing helped it to a good profit. A big payment from battery supplier LG Chem could help juice GM's earnings...
Lemonade makes getting insurance easier with an AI-powered app. Square simplifies digital payments for merchants, and its Cash App is evolving into an all-in-one app for financial services. One of these stocks is far more speculative than the other. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Square (NYSE:SQ) both disrupted legacy financial industries by...
TICKETING: Not-for-profit contactless ticketing body the Calypso Networks Association has announced Eclipse Keyple 2·0, an open source framework to facilitate the development of software for ticketing terminal applications compatible with both Calypso and proprietary specifications. This is intended to significantly lower the time and cost to develop and deploy upgrades.
Comments / 0