Utilities brace for cost increases

By Keith Inman Sun Staff Writer
Jonesboro Sun
 5 days ago

JONESBORO — With some consumers still paying for energy they used during the severe cold snap last February, some utilities are warning that energy costs may go up again, as natural gas prices soar. Utilities have base rates per kilowatt hour, but at times they have to make an...

jdnews.com

Natural gas customers will see a hike in their bill this winter

Natural gas customers may be in for a bit of sticker shock when they open their utility bills this winter. Natural gas prices have been steadily climbing this year, and as of September are trending to be the highest they have been in 13 years. Piedmont Natural Gas is already reaching out to Onslow customers to prepare them for a higher winter bill with tips, tools and assistance programs available to help.
KCRG.com

Utility costs expected to soar, LIHEAP assistance in high demand

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy says customers can expect their total bills to increase this winter by 46-96%. According to MidAmerican, natural gas market prices have more than doubled from this time last year. Increased global demand coupled with limited production and inventory have heavily increased the cost for MidAmerican to purchase the natural gas it delivers to its customers.
KKTV

Colorado Springs Utilities proposes increases to natural gas and electric rates, customers could see increase starting Nov. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities customers could see an increase to their energy bills starting in November. On Wednesday, the Utilities Board discussed a proposed increase to natural gas and electric rates. The rates still need to be approved by the Colorado Springs City Council, but if they are, customers could see about a $28.52 per month increase to their bills starting Nov. 1 based on a sample residential bill.
bdmag.com

Higher Borrowing Costs May Increase Next Year

Some mortgage forecasts predict that higher borrowing costs will lead to higher interest rates. As American have been benefiting from low interest rates this past years, that will soon come to an end. According to Yahoo!, for the week ending Oct. 15, total mortgage demand — including applications to refinance and purchase homes — fell 6.3% from the previous week, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported on Wednesday. Requests for loans to buy homes went down 5%, while refinance applications sank 7% from the previous week and were 22% lower than the same week a year earlier. “Refinance applications declined for the fourth week as rates increased, bringing the refinance index to its lowest level since July 2021,” says Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president of forecasting. In the mortgage bankers’ weekly survey, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 3.23% last week, the highest since April, Kan says. The average for a 15-year mortgage — a loan popular among refinancing homeowners — jumped to 2.54%, the highest since July.
Go Blue Ridge

Gas Prices Rise On Increased Oil Cost, Increased Demand

Gas prices are increasingly higher than a week ago and another surge could come if crude oil continues to rise after already setting new 2021 highs last week. Triple A Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright says it now costs motorists about $17 more to fill up than it did last year.
energynews.us

Missouri utilities launch programs to lower efficiency upgrade costs

EFFICIENCY: All of Missouri’s major natural gas and electric utilities are launching programs that finance customers’ energy efficiency upgrades and in many cases lower monthly bills. (Energy News Network) POLITICS:. • A longtime coal lobbyist is facing off against a health policy expert for an Ohio congressional seat that represents...
thecolonytx.gov

Utility rate increase to fund ongoing infrastructure upgrades

Alongside completion of the FY 2021-22 budget during public deliberations in August and September, The Colony City Council approved mechanisms for continued funding of important upgrades to the Stewart Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). The upgrades represent the next phases of a years-long process already underway to ensure the facility...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inflation Continues To Increase Consumer Costs

Consumers have noticed that they are spending more to restock their pantries and refrigerators. And prices aren’t going down anytime soon. Inflation is making it harder to stay on budget, and almost everything in every store costs more this month than it did last month. In September, inflation rose 5.4%,...
North Platte Telegraph

Home weatherization can lower utility costs

Would you like to spend less of your household income on utilities? October is National Energy Awareness Month and the perfect time to apply for the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Weatherization Assistance Program. The WAP works to reduce heating and cooling costs for low-income Americans, particularly the elderly, people with disabilities, and children, by installing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures, such as blower door directed air sealing, wall and attic insulation, furnace repair or replacement and duct sealing, according to a press release.
siouxcountyradio.com

Utility Company: Prepare For Higher Winter Heating Costs

With the wholesale price of natural gas at a multi-year high, Sioux Center Municipal Utilities is advising customers to prepare for winter heating costs that are higher than recent years when the market saw lower-cost natural gas prices. Sioux Center Municipal Utilities was able to lock in a more favorable...
foxkansas.com

Wichitans bracing for higher heating costs

The price of natural gas is rising which could trickle down to you with higher gas bills. If you thought you had to pay a lot to heat your house last year, new data shows that this year those bills might be even higher. FOX Kansas News reporter Hannah Baker...
FOX59

Utility companies predict increase in gas bills this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Indiana utility companies have indicated an increase in natural gas prices, leading to an increase in bills for the winter. According to Citizens Energy Group, the cost of natural gas has doubled from what it was last fall. Citizens, according to a press release, is working to reduce the impact on their […]
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Utility prices increase in Fairbanks for Golden Heart, College customers

Golden Heart Utilities and College Utilities customers may notice an increase in their October utility bills. Golden Heart Utilities sent a notice to GHU and College Utilities customers that their rates increased as of Oct. 1. The interim rate increase will be 12.5% for water and 12% for sewer. For...
