CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

WHAT TO ASK YOUR MASSAGE THERAPIST BEFORE RECEIVING TREATMENT

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://vimfitness.com/what-to-ask-your-massage-therapist-before-receiving-treatment/. Massage therapy is a great way to help treat a variety of health issues, including anxiety, nerve pain, soft tissue injuries, and fitness injuries. However, to get the most out of your massage, you want to be sure you find a high-quality massage therapist. Do...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
bestproducts.com

7 Best Massage Guns to Give Your Aches and Pains Targeted Relief

Whether you’re brought here by sore traps after the gym or are in need of some pain relief from your less-than-ideal work-from-home setup, it’s no secret that massage guns, also known as percussion therapy devices, have quickly become the next big thing in DIY ache-and-pain recovery. Fitness influencers have been touting their effectiveness for years — and they've certainly changed how we get pain relief on the go and at home. Not to mention, they help us avoid potentially pricey doctor visits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapists#Massage Therapy
WebMD

Having a Good Rapport With Your Therapist

To be honest, I never expected to stay in therapy long. When I made the appointment, I did so because I didn't know what else to do and was tired of feeling how I did. Everyone and everything around me felt wrong, in one way or another. Somehow, I felt telling a stranger all about it would help make it all right -- or at least alright.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

5 Things To Try Before You See a Therapist

Just like you wouldn’t run to the GP at the first sign of a cold, calling a therapist to help you deal with your anxiety, stress and/or depression is not the first thing that you would think of. It takes some time and thought to make that first step, to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dave Chung

Therapists share questions for new clients to ask their therapists

Therapists suggest questions that clients should ask when talking to a therapist.Time2Track. With the pandemic and major events around the world in the past couple years, more and more people have been talking about and paying attention to their mental health, possibly more than any other time in modern history.
Essence

What Is Seasonal Depression? A Certified Mental Health Therapist Explains

Taraji P. Henson’s therapist Jay Barnett shares his insight. Mental health is not a one-size-fits-all type of situation. Everyone has different triggers, mental health management skills, trauma, and resource accessibility that varies from person to person. Unfortunately, for about 5% of adults, mental health issues can arise during the change in seasons. Unfortunately, this is referred to as seasonal depression. Thankfully, there are mental health professionals and certified therapists, and specialists available to explain and dispel everything about seasonal depression for young Black girls.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
calmsage.com

Massage Therapy: What Is It, Types Of Massage Therapy, Its Benefits, & More!

One of the oldest holistic healing techniques, massage therapy is the practice of kneading muscles and soft tissues to improve one’s well-being and relieve muscle tension. This therapy involves applying gentle pressure to muscles and ligaments to help relieve pain. Practiced by many ancient cultures such as Ancient Greek, Chinese,...
LIFESTYLE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Keep your lungs healthy: Respiratory therapists are there to help

Breathing is a natural part of our everyday life. We do it habitually, without even thinking about it. Breathe in, breathe out — seems easy, right? Unfortunately, though, this simple act can be very difficult for some. Imagine how it would feel to be deprived of something you do every second of every day, something most of us take for granted.
HEALTH
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
citysuntimes.com

Champion Chiropractic Welcomes New Massage Therapist

Dr. Colleen Krahl, owner and chiropractor at Champion Chiropractic, shared that the company has a new massage therapist on staff. Amber Walsh, LMT, is relocating to Phoenix and Krahl says that Walsh is excited to get involved in the Cave Creek area. “We are so very excited to bring her...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mac Observer

If You Want to Relax, Massage Your Eyes

If you’ve ever found yourself rubbing your eyes to try soothing a headache or just relax, this cool device might be for you. The Mintal eye massager brings you a dark environment, gentle warming, and massage to your eyes. The inventors performed advanced analysis of facial structures among 300 volunteers. It fits comfortably on your face, blocks out most light, and cradles your eyes. The eye massager operates in several modes including heat, massage, and music to aid your relaxation. It contains 6 airbags that warm up in about 5 seconds. The Mintal eye massager can massage your eyes and provide 107.6º F of warmth to sooth your mood, help relieve a headache, or just get you ready to sleep. The accessory even connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth, and can play your favorite music through its built-in speakers. The battery is rated to last up to 12 hours, and it folds 180 degrees for storage. I’ve begun testing the accessory myself, so look for a full review in the near future.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
althealthworks.com

She Refused Her Doctor’s Wishes (Drugs) for Her Son’s Autism. Two Years Later and the Results Spoke for Themselves

At 4 ½ years old, my sweet and loving son Evan was diagnosed with ADHD, Apraxia and high functioning autism – Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD). Although mostly happy, he started displaying episodes of anger and become anxious and obsessive/compulsive (OCD). He began fixating on many things and lost the ability to sleep soundly.
KIDS
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
SPY

The Best Foot Massagers to Enjoy Spa-Level Treatments at Home

Many people do not take enough care of their feet. Washing hair, brushing teeth and wearing sunscreen are standard procedures, but when do we pay attention to our reliable, steadfast feet? After all, they keep us moving and hit the ground hardest every day. Some people hate feet, and some people really like feet. Whether you’re a foot fan or not, you should be looking after yours and giving them the care they deserve. One of the ways to do this is with a foot massager. As many local spas are closed due to Covid-19, we understand you might not be...
SKIN CARE
USA Today

How to break up with your therapist

Finding a good therapist is a lot like dating – which means breaking up with your therapist closely (and perhaps eerily) resembles ending a relationship. I recently parted ways with my therapist of a little over a year. To use breakup terminology: It was mutual. I felt like I had gotten everything I could out of our sessions, and she felt the same. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a difficult decision to make, nor that the actual session where we discussed our breakup were particularly easy or comfortable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy