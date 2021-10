Music made by Will Roberts and Jamie Hobbs will forever echo in the minds and hearts of the loved ones who lost these good friends in a tragedy Oct. 21. The Holly Ridge community is still reeling from the plane crash that took two lives and injured two others. Hobbs’ youngest son, Ryan, and a friend who were also onboard the 1980 Mooney M20J owned by Roberts are recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

HOLLY RIDGE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO