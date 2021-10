The attorney for the Laundrie family released a statement in regard to the human remains discovered in a Florida park Wednesday. Steven Bertolino, told CNN's Chris Cuomo, "the probability is strong that it is Brian's remains." Bertolino added "It's quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son's belonging alongside from the remains. That's got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken."

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO