CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school apologizes to opponent for insensitive sign at football game

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) - Leaders at a school district in Charlotte, North Carolina are apologizing to a rival school for a huge sign that was seen at last Friday's football game. It happened at a game between Charlotte Catholic High School and Butler High School. The sign had...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Baltimore High School Football Player Dies After Serious Game Injury

A football player at Baltimore’s Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School has died, officials said Monday. Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s mayor, called Elijah Gorham’s death an “unspeakable tragedy” in a statement. The 18-year-old senior wide receiver was initially injured on Sept. 18 during a game against a rival high school. After Gorham landed hard trying to make a catch, he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The nature of his injury was not disclosed at the time, and the teenager remained hospitalized until his death. As of Monday, the official cause of death had not been made clear. “We knew he was in a medically induced coma and we were under the impression that things were progressing satisfactorily,” Mervo coach Patrick Nixon said. “So today is a bit of a shock for us because we didn’t anticipate this.” The coach added that Gorham “really was a good kid through and through.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Mercury

Twin Valley-Hamburg high school football game postponed due to COVID

The Twin Valley at Hamburg Berks Football League Section 2 game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at Hamburg. Hamburg athletic director Aaron Menapace said the Week 9 game has been “postponed indefinitely.”. It is just the second game involving two Berks County teams...
HAMBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Tuscaloosa News

Top Tuscaloosa area high school football games and predictions for Week 8

Week 8 of the Tuscaloosa area high school football season is here. Here is a look at the top area games, with predictions. Fayette County (4-3, 3-1 4A-R5) at Gordo (5-2, 3-1) Gordo is coming off its highest-scoring game of the year and third shutout win, defeating Hamilton 54-0. The Greenwave have shown it can run the ball and Fayette County has struggled against strong running teams, losing to Bibb County and Northside – 31-12 and 34-0, respectively.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Daily Advance

Currituck rolls past Pasquotank in football homecoming game | High School Roundup

BARCO — The Currituck County High School varsity football team defeated Pasquotank County 56-8 in a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup Friday at Currituck County High School. Friday’s game was part of Currituck’s homecoming festivities. The Knights led the 42-8 at halftime. According to MaxPreps.com, Currituck (4-4, 3-2 NCC), was led...
BARCO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Apologies#American Football#Wbtv#Cbs Newspath#Wkrc#Butler High School#Butler Hs#Cms#Principal Golden And#Learning Community
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Beware of Scams Claiming to Stream Indiana High School Football Games Online

Scammers will take any opportunity to swindle you out of your hard-earned money. Usually, they try it with a phone call, a text message, or an e-mail claiming you're in some sort of trouble you didn't know about and that if you don't pay whatever made up fine they've concocted, the police are going to show up at your house, kick-in your door and haul your sorry butt to jail. But, some of them don't use fear tactics. Instead, they attempt to lure you in using something you may be interested in as bait. For example, being able to watch your favorite high school football team from the comfort of your own home.
BOONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Vehicle Hits Multiple Pedestrians Outside Of High School Football Game In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A car hit multiple pedestrians outside of a high school football game in Wilmington Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, New Castle County. There is no word on how many people were injured or the condition of the driver. The scheduled game between Salesianum and Middletown High School was called off. According to the Salesianum Facebook page, the pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the stadium parking lot before kickoff. Salesianum said no students were injured from either school.
WILMINGTON, DE
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State visitor list for Saturday continues to grow

Following a mid-season bye week, the Ohio State football team was back to business as usual with a dominant win over Indiana. Back in Columbus, Ohio State is now gearing up for a night game against Penn State. The main focus of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff remains on this season, but as is always with Ohio State, recruiting never stops. In case you missed Ohio State making the recruiting headlines Monday, don’t worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.
OHIO STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington Soccer’s Historic Season Honors Teammate Callan Letcher

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a season of change and history for the Washington soccer program. Under the direction of first year head coach Chad Clift, the Panthers won a share of the Mid-Illini championship and just the program’s third regional title in it’s 41 year history. “I’m happy and I think they are […]
WASHINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy