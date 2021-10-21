High school apologizes to opponent for insensitive sign at football game

Scammers will take any opportunity to swindle you out of your hard-earned money. Usually, they try it with a phone call, a text message, or an e-mail claiming you're in some sort of trouble you didn't know about and that if you don't pay whatever made up fine they've concocted, the police are going to show up at your house, kick-in your door and haul your sorry butt to jail. But, some of them don't use fear tactics. Instead, they attempt to lure you in using something you may be interested in as bait. For example, being able to watch your favorite high school football team from the comfort of your own home.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO