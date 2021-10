The New Orleans Pelicans started the season with a blowout loss, and though there are plenty of things to improve, there were some positive signs. The New Orleans Pelicans started the first game in a hole but dug themselves into a crevice by the end, in the middle, however, there was a lot to like about how the team played. Ultimately this game came down to missed shots and in a make-or-miss league that will doom any team that fails to convert their chances.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO