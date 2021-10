WYOMING – State legislators were polled on whether Wyoming’s Senate and House of Representatives will hold a special session to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow – the state legislature’s presiding officers – issued a joint statement saying they fulfilled their duty under the rules by sending a poll to all legislators to determine if the special session is necessary. Members had until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, to vote. If approved by a majority vote of members elected to both the Senate and House, the session would likely start on Oct. 26, a statement from the two said.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO